Beldex Trading Up 3.9% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $117.71 million and $1.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.30 or 0.07402476 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00075208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.