BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BetterLife Pharma stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

