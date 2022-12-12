Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.59. 117,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,974,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
Bilibili Trading Down 13.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 389.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
