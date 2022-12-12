Binance USD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.99 billion and approximately $6.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,001,352,863 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

