Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Up 210.1% in November

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the November 15th total of 761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 9,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,825. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

