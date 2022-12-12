BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

BioVie Stock Up 24.8 %

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.86. 43,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.73. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

