Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.91 or 0.00086937 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $261.07 million and $15.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00267804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

