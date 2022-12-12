Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.74

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $27.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00267804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00086937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.