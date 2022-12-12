BitDAO (BIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.58 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $910.28 million and $8.58 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

