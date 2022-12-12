BITICA COIN Price Up 56.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001467 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $176,110.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.25041036 USD and is up 18.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,564.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

