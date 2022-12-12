BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.97 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and $1.21 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002009 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007869 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,773,254 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

