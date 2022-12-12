BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $27.98 million and $1.20 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009523 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025453 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005620 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007932 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,772,291 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
