Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Down 3.4%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDIMF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

