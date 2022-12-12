Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSM. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,000. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.