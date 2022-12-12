BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

