BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 492.5% from the November 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
