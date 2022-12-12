BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,113. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

