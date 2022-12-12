BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DMF opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.