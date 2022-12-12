Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,875.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,911.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

