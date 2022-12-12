Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 1,495.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

