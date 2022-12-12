Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 1,495.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
