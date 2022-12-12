Braden R. Kelly Sells 461 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.1 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $616.31. 117,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,517. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

