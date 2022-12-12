BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 702.0% in November

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 702.0% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

BrainsWay Stock Up 2.8 %

About BrainsWay

BWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.