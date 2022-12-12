Braze (BRZE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.62 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,939,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

