Brendan M. O’malley Acquires 5,869 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 5,869 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $18,369.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 136,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

