Brendan M. O’malley Acquires 5,869 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 5,869 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $18,369.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
ABEO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 136,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $15.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
