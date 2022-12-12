BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 3034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRFS. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in BRF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 425,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

