Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. 45,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.