Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.04. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.