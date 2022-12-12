Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.05. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Broadscale Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.08.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.