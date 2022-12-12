Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $365.71

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $365.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,650 shares of company stock worth $68,077,144. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $341.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.73.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

