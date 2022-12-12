Brokerages Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) PT at $406.67

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVZMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

