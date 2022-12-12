Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

