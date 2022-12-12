Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

