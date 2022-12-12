Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.00 and last traded at C$36.28, with a volume of 40198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.86.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

