Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.00 and last traded at C$36.28, with a volume of 40198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.86.
BEP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.58.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
