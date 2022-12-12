BTIG Research Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $181.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

About Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $7,064,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.