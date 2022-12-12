Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 469.0% in November

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, an increase of 469.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Monday. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

