BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $54.23. 120,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,749. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 134.82 and a beta of 0.46.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

