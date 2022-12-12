C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 42.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.