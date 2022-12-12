C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 8.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 57,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,595,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock worth $1,317,639 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C3.ai by 42.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

