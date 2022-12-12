CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up to $20.37

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.06. CAE shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 2,907 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,939 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

