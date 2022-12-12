Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $2,497,338.72 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CPB stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.