Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$2.40

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE GTE opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72.
About Gran Tierra Energy
