Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$2.40

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE GTE opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

