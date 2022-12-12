Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 973,579 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $42.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

