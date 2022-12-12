Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Cut to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$66.00.
CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.29.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.28.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
