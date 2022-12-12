Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 185 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 163,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. 44,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

