Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $442,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.