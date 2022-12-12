Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 57.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.88. 13,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,763. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

