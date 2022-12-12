Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.05. 15,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,148. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

