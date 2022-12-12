Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Down 11.1 %
CPIVF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
