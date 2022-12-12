Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.77 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.59 billion and $188.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.35 or 0.07414307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00075544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024388 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,810,427 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

