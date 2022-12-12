Cardano (ADA) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.52 billion and $173.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001779 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.92 or 0.07389913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,775,079 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.